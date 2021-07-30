Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.64% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:PRN opened at C$18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.21. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of C$17.70 and a 52 week high of C$36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 21.34.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

