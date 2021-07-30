Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives $161.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $1,793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Proofpoint by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.54. 15,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,315. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

