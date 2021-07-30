ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NOBL traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 323,990 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

