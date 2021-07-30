ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Up 61.1% in July

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIS opened at $18.20 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.