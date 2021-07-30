Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. 4,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.