Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

