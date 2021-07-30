Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Issues Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,220. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $297.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Provident Bancorp worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.