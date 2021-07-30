Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Bancorp (PBIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.