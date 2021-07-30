PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

