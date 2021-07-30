Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG traded down $25.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,705.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,546.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.