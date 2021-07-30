Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.30. 1,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

