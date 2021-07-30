Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. 63,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.58. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.90.

