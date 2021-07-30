Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 15,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,543. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.