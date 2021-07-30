Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,115. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.