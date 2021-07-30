Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.60. The company had a trading volume of 99,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.