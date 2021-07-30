Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,372. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

