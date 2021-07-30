Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report sales of $182.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.14 million and the lowest is $179.80 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $165.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $823.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $781.10 million to $850.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,662.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

