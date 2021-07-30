Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Commvault Systems, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Commvault Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

CVLT stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

