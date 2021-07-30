Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Beyond Meat, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.82. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

