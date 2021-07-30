Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

