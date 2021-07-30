Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $197,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $38,617,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

