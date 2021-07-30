Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teladoc Health, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.57.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.