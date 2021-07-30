Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion.

