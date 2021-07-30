Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for 1st Source Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

