Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

