Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Lifted by William Blair

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

NYSE BRO opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

