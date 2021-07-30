Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Boosted by Analyst

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

CDNS stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.