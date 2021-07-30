Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised by Analyst

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.68 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 364,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

