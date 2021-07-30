Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Boosted by Piper Sandler

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

City stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. City has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in City in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in City by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in City by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

