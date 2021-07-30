Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Boosted by William Blair

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

