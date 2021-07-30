Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FFIN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,123 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

