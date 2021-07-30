Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $138.51 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.