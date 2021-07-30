Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NBTB opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.51. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 250.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 61,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.