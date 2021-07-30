Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

