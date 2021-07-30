Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49. Renasant has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

