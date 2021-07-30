Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

NYSE STM opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

