Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

SFNC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

