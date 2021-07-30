Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.05.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in eBay by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after buying an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in eBay by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eBay by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,906,000 after buying an additional 1,109,567 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.