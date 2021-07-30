Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Increased by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

Shares of EL stock opened at $333.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $187.75 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

