Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RF. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

