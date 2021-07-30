QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. QCR traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 76281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

