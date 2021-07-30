Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Up 299.0% in July

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 299.0% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.3 days.

Quálitas Controladora stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QUCOF shares. Bank of America cut Quálitas Controladora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

