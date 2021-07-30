Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

XM stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and a PE ratio of -61.75.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

