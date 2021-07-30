QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $23.23. 267,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,686,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of -58.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,929,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.