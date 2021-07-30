Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.650-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54 billion-$9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. 1,005,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,793 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

