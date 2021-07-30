Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 20,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 70,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QST shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.39.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

