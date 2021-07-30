Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 3126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

