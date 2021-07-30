RAI Finance Market Cap Reaches $29.18 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.18 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

