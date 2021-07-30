Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 508,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACK shares. Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

NYSE:PACK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. 217,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,109. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.