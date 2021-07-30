Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,851. The company has a market cap of $175.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of -0.71. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

